Northshire Bulldogs Make Finals

The Vermont State Tier 3 12U Champions represented Vermont in the New England District Sectional tournament March 24 to 26 at Cairns Arena in South Burlington. Participating teams represented the best hockey teams from each state in the same age and skill division. The Northshire Bulldogs beat highly competitive teams from New Hampshire and two teams from Connecticut. They went on to the Finals, where they faced off against a team from Andover, Mass., ultimately losing 4 to 3 in an exciting game. The Northshire Bulldogs claimed second place in the tournament. Participating in the New England Sectional tournament was the culmination of a fantastic season and NHA is proud of the team’s accomplishments.