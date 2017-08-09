Northshire ExpressCare Open

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Northshire Campus now features a convenient walk-in clinic called Northshire ExpressCare. The service will be available 8 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Both SVMC Northshire and Northshire ExpressCare are located at 5957 Main Street, Route 7A, Manchester Center. The clinic will provide convenient walk-in care to local patients and travelers with illnesses and injuries, including coughs, colds, and flu; eye and ear infections; pulled and strained muscles; cuts and scrapes; bites, stings and rashes; stomach aches; and other conditions. Onsite X-ray is available. Some conditions do warrant an Emergency Department visit. Those experiencing chest pains, serious injury or illness should call 911 or go to the nearest Emergency Department right away. A second ExpressCare location, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, is located on the SVMC Campus in Bennington. For further information, visit them at svhealthcare.org/expresscare.