Northshire Hockey League Championship

Northshire Hockey Association Teams Rock State Championships

Two Northshire Hockey Association (NHA) teams found great success in the final weekend of tournament play on March 4 and 5 at Jackson Arena in Stowe. The 14U team (13 and 14 year-olds) claimed the State Championship for the Tier 4 Division, and the 12U team (11 and 12 year-olds) brought home the Tier 3 Title. The 12U team will move on to play in the New England District Hockey Sectional tournament Friday through Sunday, March 24 to 26, where they will represent Vermont in South Burlington and face teams from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut for a regional championship. NHA celebrated both State Championships on Wednesday, March 8, with a fire truck parade for both teams in Manchester.

Empty Bowls Approaches

On Saturday, March 25, Long Trail School will raise funds to combat hunger in the region by hosting Empty Bowls from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission, $12, includes soup, bread, dessert, live entertainment and a handmade bowl to take home. Recipients of this biennial event’s earnings are the Community Share project, the Stratton Foundation and BROC. The event is supported by donations from local businesses; over 20 restaurants and chefs are donating soups, chowders and bisques. Breads and desserts are being supplied as well. These gifts ensure that the evening will make as much money as possible for the beneficiaries. Empty Bowls at Long Trail School has raised over $100,000 in the past ten years. Local hunger-related charities are challenged by need and are looking forward to the monetary support Empty Bowls provides. More information can be found at longtrailschool.org/empty-bowls, or call 802-867-5717.