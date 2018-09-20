Noted Researcher to Discuss Resurgence of Cougars in Northeast

Join Sue Morse for ‘Coming Soon: The Cougar Returns to the East,’ at Manchester Elementary Middle School on Wednesday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. The presentation is a magnificently illustrated introduction to cougar biology and ecology in the broad diversity of habitats where Sue Morse has studied them, from Alberta to the Arizona/Mexico border. Attendees will also get the low-down regarding the latest confirmations of cougars in the east. Morse, the founder and science director of Keeping Track, is highly regarded as an expert in natural history and one of North America’s top wildlife trackers. She has been monitoring wildlife since 1977. The program is free and appropriate for school age through adult, co-presented by Manchester Community Library and Manchester Elementary Middle School, located at 80 Memorial Avenue in Manchester Center. Questions can be directed to Cindy Waters at events@mclvt.org, or you may visit mclvt.org.