Oh, What Fun!

On Sunday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you are encouraged to enjoy a picturesque sleigh ride at North Meadow Farm on North Road in Manchester. Up to ten people at a time will sit in a beautiful horse-drawn wooden sleigh as you ride across snow-covered fields to a roaring bonfire where hot chocolate and cookies await your arrival. Rides are one hour round trip, and cost $20 per person, all inclusive. Gather your friends for this old fashioned winter treat. For more information and to book your ride, visit longtrailschool.org/sleighrides or contact Chelley at (802-867-5717, extension 190, or ctifft@longtrailschool.org. LTS alum David Johnson of North Meadow Farm is generously donating the proceeds in support of Long Trail School’s Friends of Athletics Fund.