Oh, What Fun!

Oh, What Fun!
Oh, What Fun!

Oh, What Fun!

Sleigh rides at North Meadow Farm in Manchester this weekend will help support the athletics program at Long Trail School.

Sleigh rides at North Meadow Farm in Manchester this weekend will help support the athletics program at Long Trail School.

On Sunday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you are encouraged to enjoy a picturesque sleigh ride at North Meadow Farm on North Road in Manchester. Up to ten people at a time will sit in a beautiful horse-drawn wooden sleigh as you ride across snow-covered fields to a roaring bonfire where hot chocolate and cookies await your arrival. Rides are one hour round trip, and cost $20 per person, all inclusive. Gather your friends for this old fashioned winter treat. For more information and to book your ride, visit longtrailschool.org/sleighrides or contact Chelley at (802-867-5717, extension 190, or ctifft@longtrailschool.org. LTS alum David Johnson of North Meadow Farm is generously donating the proceeds in support of Long Trail School’s Friends of Athletics Fund.

January 17, 2017
Categories:Highlights, Manchester Highlights
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*