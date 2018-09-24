Oktoberfest in Bennington Next Weekend

Treat yourself to ethnic foods and a beer tent at the eighth annual Norshaft Lions Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Colgate Park, Route 9 West, Bennington. Enjoy a fun-filled family day with music featuring The Rymanowski Brothers, local art and craft vendors, children’s activities and wagon rides. Proceeds from the event will fund local causes and charities through the Norshaft Lions Club, including providing hearing aids and eye glasses for needy area residents; vision screenings for children; financial support and training of seeing eye dogs, and much more. For information, call 845-641-6007 or visit norshaftlions.org.