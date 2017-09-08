Old Firehouse Fall Series Opens with Vermont Troubador

Jon Gailmor who hails from Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, opens the Tinmouth Old Firehouse Fall Series on Friday, September 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Gailmor’s original songs are marked with childish illogic, profound feelings, absurd humor and subtle or obvious messages. Much of his subject matter involves family. Humor and audience involvement are integral parts of his performances – he’ll have folks singing and clapping together, guffawing, weeping – whatever it takes for an audience to revel in its humanity. Schoolchildren throughout Vermont, including in Tinmouth, have learned songwriting from Jon through his many school residencies. And it seems that Jon has learned from them as well.

The Old Firehouse is located at Mountain View Road and Route140 in downtown Tinmouth. Doors will open at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15 per person for the show, ninety percent of which goes to the performers. The remainder pays the town for the upkeep of the Old Firehouse. Homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be available. Donations for them will help support community activities.