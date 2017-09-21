Old Firehouse to Host Cricket Blue

Vermont folk duo Cricket Blue (Laura Heaberlin and Taylor Smith) write songs marked by close-knit harmonies and words about myth, confusion, love and the ends of things in the American folk tradition. The pair’s sometimes mingled, sometimes markedly contrasting imaginations form the bones of Cricket Blue’s sound. Heaberlin’s perceptive lyrical voice makes the sublime pocket-sized. Smith threads images and characters into narratives that flicker between enigmatic and honest. They will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at the Old Firehouse at Mountain View Road and Route 140 in Tinmouth. Doors open at 7. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $15. Homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be available.