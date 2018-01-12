Oldcastle Hosts Acting Class

Have you been bitten by the acting bug? Have you always wondered if you had the chops to be the next Hanks, Mirren, Streep? Then hurry and sign up for Acting 101 with Christine Decker at Oldcastle Theatre. Discover what lays beneath the surface of the actor on stage during this six-week course. Decker works with each student as they discover the meaning behind a writer’s work and the emotional development of its characters. This class is open to males and females ages 16 to 101. The cost is $150. There is an optional showcase at the end of the session, allowing the student to perform for family and friends. Class size is limited; call 802-447-0564 or email oldcastletheatre@gmail.com to reserve your spot.