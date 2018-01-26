Oldcastle Theatre Company to Present Philip Glass

Experience one of the most influential musicians of the late 20th century when Philip Glass comes to Oldcastle Theatre, in concert, in conversation and up close, on Saturday, March 24. Tickets are $65 general admission or $100 for premium seats – other theaters charge upwards to $1,500 per ticket for an event such as this! Glass has written many operas and musical theatre works, symphonies, concertos and chamber music, in addition to film scores – three of which were nominated for Academy Awards. He has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Allen Ginsberg, Woody Allen, David Bowie, Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt, Yo-Yo Ma and Doris Lessing, and performs regularly with the Philip Glass Ensemble on keyboard.

The lobby at Oldcastle Theatre will open at 6 p.m. Arrive early, enjoy something from the WunderBar, and prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, starting at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 802-447-0564 or visit oldcastletheatre.org. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in Bennington.