Oldcastle Theatre to Host ‘Family Affair’ Cabaret

Jennifer Jasper, Kate Whitehall and the Better Bennington Corporation with co-sponsor Oldcastle Theatre will present ‘Family Affair’ at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 26. Storytellers, dancers, writers, musicians and artists share their hilarious, twisted and ultimately relatable familial skeletons in their own unique way. During the show, they’ll pass a bucket to raise money for The Kitchen Cupboard in Bennington. A portion of the ticket sales also goes into the bucket. The production leaves audience talking about their own crazy families, but note that the show is only for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $10 cash at the door. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in downtown Bennington. For more information, call 802-447-0564.