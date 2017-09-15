Oldcastle Theatre to Host Vocal Workshop with Maestro Toscano

Oldcastle Theatre will present an eight-week Vocal Workshop taught by composer, conductor and singer Thomas Lawrence Toscano, featuring pianist Joan Forsythe of the Bennington College faculty, from 7 to 9 p.m. beginning Monday, October 23, and running through December 11. The workshop is open to singers at all levels interested in enhancing their abilities to perform their favorite work. The classes will culminate in a public performance on stage at Oldcastle. “These workshop sessions will lead you to improve breathing techniques, language presence and stage presence,” according to Toscano. “Through works of the students’ choice, they can unleash the performer inside them. We will work with students to enhance their ability to portray any aria, musical theater, standard or other genre of the vocal arts in an inspiring group session.”

Toscano has a Masters in Music from Yale University, studied at the Tanglewood Institute and received a Masters in Education from New England Conservatory. He founded Opera OGGI in New York City, has conducted 50 world premieres and orchestras in Germany, Venezula and the United States. Forsythe is a concert pianist who has also performed all over the world.

“This is an amazing opportunity to for area singers to work with two highly experienced, consummate professionals and we are delighted to have them teaching at Oldcastle Theatre,” says producing artistic director Eric Peterson. “We are working to increase the number of classes taught at the Theatre and this is a particularly strong addition.” The cost of the eight week workshop is $160. For information or to sign up, call 802-447-0564. Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in Bennington.