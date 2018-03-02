Oldcastle Theatre to Offer Short Film Premieres

Oldcastle continues its Friday Movie Vermont Premieres series, part of FilmFest52, on Friday, March 2. Beer and wine will be available before and during the event. ‘Couples/Love Stories, Not So Love Stories’ will feature a variety of short films starting at 7 p.m.

They begin with ‘It Happened in Havana: A Yiddish Love Story,’ directed by Judy Schiller, a documentary about an elderly Jewish couple who look back at their childhoods on the lower east side of NYC and Eastern Europe, their courtship in Cuba and their life together in New York, featuring personal and archival photographs and home movies from the 1920s to 50s. In ‘That Night,’ directed by Phil Mayhall, Mark and Angela parted company 17 years ago, each blaming the other for the breakup; now they meet at a 20-year class reunion and compare notes on what they remember. They both experience that ‘If only I had known’ moment and put their old demons to rest. ‘Off Set,’ directed by Nathan Rittenhouse, is about a married couple who can’t seem to get on the same page, especially when it comes to deciding on where to go for dinner. ‘Intertwined,’ directed by Joshua Friedman, is a visually stunning short film that depicts two lovers torn between a passion for dance and for one another. ‘I Met You Tomorrow,’ directed by Marco Toscani, is about Alzheimers and two types of bewilderment – the mirror and the reflected image no longer coincide. In ‘Rip It Up and Start Again,’ directed by Stephen Ryan, a quiet, retiring man reaches out to his one true love with pen and paper – but writing the perfect love letter is only half the battle.

Oldcastle Theatre is located at 331 Main Street in downtown Bennington. For additional information and tickets, visit oldcastletheatre.org or call the Theatre at 802-447-1267.