Oldcastle to Show Films Oldcastle Theatre is bringing movies back to Main Street in Bennington for the first time in decades, beginning in January with a series of classic comedies, thanks to a grant from the Citizens for a Greater Bennington. “One of our goals when we moved to Main Street was to keep the theatre as busy as possible,” according to Oldcastle’s producing artistic director Eric Peterson. “We want to bring people downtown to stimulate nightlife so the streets will be filled folks shopping, dining in our many restaurants, enjoying the parks. Our series of music performances will continue during our theatre off-season and the addition of movies will be one more fun reason to visit downtown Bennington.” There will be two series: Independent films on Tuesday nights and classic movies on Thursday evenings, showing at 7 p.m. The classic films kick off with Billy Wilder’s hilarious ‘Some Like it Hot’ starring Jack Lemmon, Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis. That will be followed the next week by ‘It Happened One Night,’ Frank Capra’s classic, the first to win all five of the top Academy Awards. Other films include Chaplin’s ‘Modern Times,’ two Howard Hawks films, ‘Bringing Up Baby’ and ‘His Girl Friday.’. The comedy series will include films directed by Robert Altman: ‘McCabe and Mrs. Miller’ with Julie Christie and Warren Beatty, ‘MASH’ with Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould, and ‘Nashville,’ considered by many critics to one of the greatest films of the last 50 years. Dates for all the films will be announced soon. Oldcastle is located at 331 Main Street, Bennington. Call 802-447-0564 or visit oldcastletheatre.org.