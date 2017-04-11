Oliver Twist: the Musical

Arlington Memorial High School and Middle School students take the stage to perform the classic Charles Dickens’ tale, ‘Oliver Twist’ at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, in the School’s Mack Performing Arts Center. Performances are free and open to the public. A special matinee performance will also be held Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. for Fisher Elementary students. This musical adaptation tells the story of orphan Oliver (Dominic Whalen) in 19th-century London, who finds adventure with a gang of young pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger (Gracie Smith) who are trained to steal by adult-criminals Fagin (Logan Younce) and Bill Sykes (Christian Dresser). When Oliver is arrested for stealing, the Bookseller (Lilah Ward) comes to his rescue.

Music and choral teacher Patti Cody directs. “With over 20 students in the cast, I wanted a musical that could showcase a variety of voices, and this play is one of my very favorites. The music is fun, and we incorporated original ‘Oliver’ songs.”

In addition to those mentioned, the production also includes these students in the cast: Arianna Barrios, Molly Burnham, Veronica Burgess, Jason Caggiano, Montgomery Crane, Carolyn Crawford, Sophie Granger, Claire Grupe, Emma Hoover, Alorah Hoyt, Gabe Luce, Katie McCartney, Sonya Snow, Sarah Tilley, Zach Tobin, Lilah Ward, Brayden Wilkins and Nathan Younce.

Cody will be accompanied by pianist Nyoka Little with assistance from stage manager Brian Howe. For more information, contact Cody at codyp@bvsu.org or 802-375-2589.