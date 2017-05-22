One Chance to See A Tour de Force at Oldcastle Theatre: ‘Travels With A Masked Man’

‘Travels with a Masked Man’ a play about deception, espionage and rough filial love, comes to Oldcastle Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Written by actor John Hadden, the play is based on his book, ‘Conversations with a Masked Man: My Father, the CIA and Me.’ Haunted by unanswered questions about his childhood overseas, a man confronts his father, an ex-CIA chief who ruminates darkly on the American Empire, the human animal and himself. Alternately horrifying, hilarious and poignant, their verbal contest covers Cold War material from Vietnam to the Middle East and the Bomb, from abstract art to James Bond films – but the real conversation, the subtext, is about what they mean to each other. John Hadden senior was an early member of the Central Intelligence Agency in Berlin, Hamburg, and Salzburg, station chief in Israel during the 60s through the six-day war and ran the Middle East desk in Washington, DC until his quasi-retirement in the 70s. His son is a long-time actor who is currently appearing in the Oldcastle Theatre’s production of ‘Shipwrecked.’ Haddon is a founding member and associate artistic director of Shakespeare and Company of Lenox, Mass., and the former artistic director of the Hubbard Hall Theater Company. In ‘Conversations with a Masked Man,’ he plays the roles of both himself and his father in a theatrical tour de force. “It has been pleasure working with John on ‘Shipwrecked,’” according to Oldcastle’s producing artistic director, Eric Peterson. “We have wanted to work with John for several years and it is delightful to have him on our stage in a splendid performance and to be able to present his fascinating one-man play. I think it will be great fun for our audience to see him in two such very different roles in such close proximity.” Tickets are $25. For tickets, visit oldcastletheatre.org or call 802-447-0564.