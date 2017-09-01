One Last Chance for Summer Theatre

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) capstones its 40th anniversary season with the regional revival of ‘American Buffalo’ by David Mamet, under the direction of John Gould Rubin, for a limited engagement through September 2. All performances take place at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. One of Pulitzer Prize-winner David Mamet’s defining works, the production stars Treat Williams, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Oliver Palmer as DTF takes a fresh look at a trio of misguided misfits who are a little out of luck and way out of their league as they plot the theft of a rare coin collection. For tickets, call 802-867-2223 or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.

At Oldcastle Theatre in Bennington, Ken Ludwig’s ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ runs through Sunday, September 3. Considered America’s master of farcical comedies, the play is a sequel of sorts to his legendary ‘Lend Me A Tenor.’ Imagine one hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans; what could possibly go wrong? It’s 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century – as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep his Italian superstar and his hot-blooded wife from causing runaway chaos. Critics have hailed the play as non-stop hilarity and cautioned audiences to prepare for an uproarious ride full of mistaken identities, bedroom hi-jinks and madcap delight. The production is directed by long-time Oldcastle actress Christine Decker. The cast of seven includes Richard Howe, the company’s associate artistic director, and Peter Langstaff, a mainstay of the acting core, joined by Yvonne Perry, Renata Eastlick, Ana Anderson, Ethan Botwick and Max Arnaud. For further information or reservations, visit oldcastletheatre.org or call 802-447-0564.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will present Pulitzer Prize winning drama, ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night,’ considered Eugene O’Neill’s greatest work and one of the finest American plays of the 20th century, through Sunday, September 3.. This semi-autobiographical story of the Tyrone family and their battle to uncover – and bury – a lifetime of secrets continues to prove itself one of the most profound and powerful plays ever brought to the stage. Weston’s production is a fresh approach directed by Ethan McSweeny. The cast includes actors Kathryn Meisle, Derek Smith, Liam Craig, Andrew Veenstra and Piper Goodeve. Audiences attending the Sunday matinee on September 3 are invited to remain in the auditorium for a Talkback with the cast and crew. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.