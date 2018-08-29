Organizations Seek Donations of Back-to-School Supplies

School is just around the corner. It’s a time for new friends and new teachers – but also increased costs and stress for vulnerable families in the community.

Sunrise Family Resource Center at 244 Union Street in Bennington is raising money to purchase back-to-school supplies for families who don’t have the resources outside of their basic living expenses to purchase these items for their children. Your contribution, whether $5 or $500, will make an impact, and is fully tax deductible. For details, call 802-442-6934 or visit

sunrisefamilyresourcecenter.com.

The Back-to-School program at Black River Good Neighbor Services is for children in grades K through 12 who are eligible for assistance in Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth. If you have or know of a child who is returning to school and whose family may find the purchase of supplies difficult or impossible, call Audrey at 802-228-3663. If you are in a position to donate school supplies, including new backpacks, or money to buy them, bring your donations to the BRGNS Thrift Store at 37B Main Street in Ludlow. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bennington branch of Community Bank NA at 210 Northside Drive in Bennington has agreed to be a drop-off location for donations of school supplies to BROC Community Action, which will distribute them to children living in low-income families for the upcoming school year. The following items are needed: number two pencils, kid-friendly and regular-sized scissors, rulers, one-inch binders, lined notebook paper, highlighters, backpacks, crayons, pencil cases, pocket folders, erasers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, pens, washable markers, subject dividers, staplers, staple removers, Scientific calculators, mechanical pencils and pencil leads. The list is pretty broad to cover student needs in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, contact Pamela Shambo at pshambo@broc.org or 800-717-2762 extension 121. Visit broc.org to find out more about programs and services at BROC Community Action.