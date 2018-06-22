‘Our Town’ to Open Weston’s Main Stage

Weston Playhouse Theatre is ready to launch the 2018 Main Stage season with Christopher Lloyd starring in ‘Our Town,’ for a fresh take on a timeless classic. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play focuses on the small, fictional town of Grover’s Corners, where ordinary people lead extraordinary lives. This simple yet profound story of community, brought to life by Thornton Wilder’s singular voice, remains one of the most loved plays of all time. ‘Our Town’ was last produced on the Weston Stage in 1973, starring the late Sam Lloyd Sr., Christopher Lloyd’s elder brother, as stage manager. Lloyd is dedicating his performance to his brother, who helped him start his acting career at Weston in the 1960s. Best known for his film and television work including the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘Taxi,’ Christopher Lloyd last appeared at the Playhouse in ‘Death of A Salesman’ in 2010.

Julie Benko, Girl from last year’s hit musical, ‘Once,’ and Vichet Chum, who developed his celebrated one-man play, ‘Knyum,’ at Weston’s Artist Retreat, play the central characters, Emily Webb and George Gibbs. The cast features three generations of Weston favorites, including Munson Hicks, Christine Toy Johnson, Philip Kerr, Barbara Lloyd, Raphael Peacock, Tim Rush, Dorothy Stanley and Brandy Zarle. The production will be helmed by Steve Stettler, marking the final directorial project of his 30-year tenure as producing artistic director. He has assembled a world-class creative team, including scenic designer Kristen Robinson, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, costume designer Kirche Leigh Zeile and composer/sound designer Daniel Kluger.

“Although set in early 20th century New Hampshire, ‘Our Town’ is Shakespearean in its theatricality and scope. Wilder’s Stage Manager is our guide through the play, taking various roles himself, and it is performed with little scenery and mimed props. We have embraced that approach by casting a talented and diverse ensemble, many of whom play multiple roles, and who provide all the music and sound effects to support the story,” says Stettler.

‘Our Town’ runs June 21 to July 7 at the Weston Playhouse at 12 Park Street in Weston. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and at 3: p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased by calling between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288, or by

visiting westonplayhouse.org.