OWCC Symposium to Discuss Backyard Sustainability

Join One World Conservation Center and friends on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, for a Garden-to-Table Symposium: Backyard Sustainability in Action, a day of discussions on maintaining your gardens with natural and Earth-friendly ways. Learn ‘How to Use Carbon to Produce Abundant Gardens with Less Work’ with Jesse McDougall from Studio Hill; find out about ‘Backyard Chickens’ with Alan Backer; get common-sense solutions for lasting natural beauty in ‘Native Plants in Your Garden’ with Paul Morgan from Morgan Mountain Organic Gardeners; and find out ‘How to manage food waste and produce compost’ with Eleanor Tison, associate professor of Anthropology and Sustainable Agriculture at Green Mountain College’s Cerridwen Farm. Registration is $25 for non-members, $20 for non-members, and begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast. Visit oneworldconservationcenter.org. OWCC is located on Route 7 in Bennington.

April 10, 2017
Categories:Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
