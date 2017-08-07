OWCC to Host Walk and Talk on Invasive Plants

One World Conservation Center (OWCC) will be hosting a two-part workshop on Thursday, August 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. for interested residents and landowners on the topic of invasive plant identification, concerns and removal. The indoor portion will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a walk at 6:45 p.m. at the Greenberg Reserve. You may join all or part of the workshop. The program is free, but pre-registration required at oneworldconservationcenter.org

Invasive species reduce biodiversity and can impact and alter important co-dependent insect, plant and animal interactions that we all depend on. Did you know that 42 percent of all species on the Federal Endangered Species List are listed in part due to invasive species? Some invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed, which has been prevalent since Hurricane Irene, may actually have a negative impact on our riparian and river habitat, home foundations, and recreation opportunities. At OWCC there are at least nine species of invasive plants that may also be in your backyard: European buckthorn (also called common buckthorn), glossy buckthorn, border privet, Norway maple, Japanese barberry, bush honeysuckles, oriental bittersweet, burning bush and multiflora rose. For more information on invasive plant identification, visit vtinvasives.org.

The indoor part of the presentation will be led by Silvia Cassano of the Vermont Woodlands Association. The tour of OWCC’s Greenberg Reserve will be with Cassano and Jock Irons, an OWCC Board member and certified Vermont tree farmer.

One World Conservation Center is located at 413 Route 7 South, Bennington. To learn more about OWCC, call them at 802-447-7419 or go to oneworldconservationcenter.org.