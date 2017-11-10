Park McCullough House to Reverberate With Music of the English Civil War

Seven Times Salt, a Boston-based group specializing in consort music of the 16th and 17th centuries, will perform ‘The World Turn’d Upside Down: Music of the English Civil War’ at the Park McCullough House at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. Group members are Karen Burciaga, baroque violin, voice; Dan Meyers, recorders, flute, percussion, voice; Josh Schreiber Shalem, bass viol, voice; and Matthew Wright, lute, voice; joined by special guest, Michael Barrett, tenor. Tickets are by donation at the door. There will be a cash bar by Harvest Brewing.

The tumultuous years of the English Civil War and Interregnum (1640-1660) produced music that resonated deeply for both commoners and nobility throughout the British Isles. The royalist Cavaliers and Cromwell’s ‘Roundheads’ both had active propaganda machines, and each side produced ballads and songs that satirized the opposition and promoted their own views, or glorified martial heroes such as the dashing Prince Rupert of the Rhine. The court of Charles I also contained many notable musicians, including the viol player and composer William Lawes; he gave his life for the Royalist cause, but not before composing some of the most sublime and bizarre consort music of the 17th century. This program features music from Lawes, Locke, Alfonso Ferrabosco the Younger, The Division Violin and original Seven Times Salt settings of Civil War ballads and songs.

The Park–McCullough House is a 35-room Victorian mansion located off Route 67A at 1 Park Street in North Bennington. The site reopens for tours and public programming on Memorial Day 2018. To learn more, call 802-442-5441 or visit parkmccullough.org.