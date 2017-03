Pasta Perfection!

Fisher Elementary School, 504 East Arlington Road, Arlington, will host Pasta Fest on Friday, March 31, from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $5 per person; three and under are free. Enjoy pasta dishes prepared by local restaurants, salad, rolls, dessert and beverage. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will go to third and fourth grade field trips.