Pastapalooza in Bennington

Southshire Community School welcomes the public to its 15th annual Pastapalooza on Friday, May 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the First Church Carriage Barn at the Bennington Monument, 1 Monument Circle, Bennington. Dine in or take out. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children; those under age two are free. This all-you-can-eat dinner features pasta dishes and more with salad and bread, provided by area restaurants with support from local businesses. Auctioneer Ron Seifert of Seifert’s Auction House in Hoosick, N.Y., will be on hand to auction off a variety of desserts beginning at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the programs at Southshire Community School. Visit southshire.org for more information, or call Amanda Haar at 518-791-6916.