‘Pastels for Contemplation’

The Gallery at Equinox Village will present an exhibit of art by Mallory Rich titled ‘Pastels for Contemplation,’ openingwith a reception on Thursday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments and music. The focus of Mallory Rich’s work is the landscape of rural Vermont, coastal Maine and Cape Cod. Rich has studied pastel and oil painting with Albert Handell, Stuart Shils, Virginia McNeice, and other well-known painters. She is the recipient of four Artist Residencies at the international Vermont Studio Center, and an Artist Development Grant from the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. She was also awarded an art residency on Great Spruce Head Island, Maine, at the ancestral home of Fairfield Porter. Among her numerous solo exhibitions and two-person shows with her artist husband, Harry A. Rich, she has been the featured artist at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, The Canfield Gallery, The Small Gallery in Cambridge, N.Y., and JJ Hapgood, where she recently gave a talk. She has taken part in numerous group and invitational exhibitions in galleries in Vermont, Maine, upstate New York and Massachusetts. Last May, she was in a joint show at the Canfield with photographer Martha Folsom, which celebrated their month-long journey around Nova Scotia. Rich is a resident of Sandgate. Her works will be on view through October 16 at The Gallery at Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For details, call 802-362-4061.