PAVE Call to Action: Do #1 Thing

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and PAVE (Project Against Violent Encounters) is running the ‘#1 Thing’ campaign. Do one thing this month to help end domestic violence. By using our collective power, great changes can happen! Donate toiletries, volunteer at PAVE or become a hotline advocate. PAVE is collecting old cell phones, which will be refurbished or exchanged for funds so they can purchase cell phones for victims. Look for purple deposit boxes at the following locations throughout Bennington County: Manchester Community Library, Martha Canfield Library in Arlington, Downtown Business Alliance and Visitors Center in Bennington, Bennington Chamber of Commerce, Tri-State Federal Credit Union and the Student Engagement Office at Bennington College. Every little bit helps support PAVE and our mission to end domestic and sexual violence and continue to provide supportive and educational services to individual families and the community.