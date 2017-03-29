Pawlet Enery Fair Seeks Presenters

The Pawlet Energy Group will host a spring energy fair on Earth Day, April 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pawlet Town Hall, 122 School Street. The event will offer information on energy efficiency and technology options to help area residents create more cost-effective and sustainable energy systems. Confirmed presenters include Green Mountain Power, Efficiency Vermont, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Green Mountain College and climate scientist and former Pawlet resident Alan Betts. Professor Steven Letendre of Green Mountain College will discuss the economics of residential solar systems. The group is soliciting ideas and input for the energy fair, which will also feature stories from local users of renewable energy technologies from those who have made home energy efficiency improvements. Both users and suppliers of energy improvements and alternatives are encouraged to participate. Participating vendors are asked to make a donation to the Pawlet Town Hall Restoration Fund in return for display space at the event. Please contact the Energy Group at pawletenergygroup@gmail.com.