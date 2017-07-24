Pawlet Library Book Sale

The Pawlet Public Library is holding its 50th annual Book Sale on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mettawee Community School, Routes 30 and 153, West Pawlet. With nearly 20,000 books, this sale is one of the largest in New England, offering fiction and mystery, rare books, children’s books, and non-fiction books on art, health, cooking, biography and much more, as well as DVDs and CDs, puzzles and games. Four-time winner of NPR’s Moth StorySLAM and seventh generation Vermonter Bill Torrey will be storytelling in the lobby from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Torrey’s current collection of short stories, ‘The Ta Ta Weenie Club,’ will be available for sale and autographing. The Book Lover’s Cafe will be open all day. There will also be raffles for Telescope Outdoor Furniture and Manchester Wood items and a Bake Sale. Come early for the best selection! This is the Library’s main source of funding for materials and programs. For details, call 802-325-3123.