Pawlet Library Welcomes New Director

The Pawlet Public Library will welcome their new Library Director, Mary Lou Willits of Middletown Springs, at a reception on Friday, February 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 141 School Street in Pawlet. Willits moved to Vermont 30 years ago and brings a diverse and rich background to her new position. She says with a smile that she is the poster child of someone who has realized the full potential of a liberal arts college! Her background includes English (B.A., Univ. of South Dakota), theater, counseling (m.a.,usd), museum collections care and management, historic preservation, financial management and fundraising, project management, adult and children’s programming, strategic planning and governance and administration. She served as executive director at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, N.Y., for ten years, where she initiated the organization’s first strategic plan, initiated and secured grant funding, managed financials and fundraising, and significantly increased the annual operating budget. Willits established the organization’s first endowment and created a sound and generous cash flow for the Museum, as well as increasing membership and annual fund income. Her exceptional work with collections care and management, along with expansion and capital campaign projects produced significant assets for the Museum. She then went on to Green Mountain College to serve as executive officer, where she served on the planning committee for the Board of Trustees and helped to articulate a long-range vision for the college. She created an eight-year implementation plan for the development and alumni relations office to substantially increase fundraising revenue from alumni, trustees, friends and foundations. Her administrative skills, grant expertise and initiatives, along with her talent for creating interesting and creative programs for adults and children and her vision for long-term financial stability will serve as a great asset to the Village Library here in Pawlet. Call 802-325-3123 to learn more.