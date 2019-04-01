Pawlet Roast Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to celebrate spring with the year’s first Roast Pork Dinner, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and beverages. Dessert this month will be ice cream sundaes with maple syrup. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under. For details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428. Take out orders can be made on the day of the dinner at 802-325-3022.