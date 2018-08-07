Pawlet Scholarship Committee Has New Venue for Popular Arts Event

Now in its 20th year, Art on the Green, the Pawlet Scholarship Committee’s annual fundraising show and sale, will broaden its reach by moving to Manchester. The plan is to feature artwork in a month-long exhibit at the Gallery at Equinox Village, opening with a reception on Thursday, August 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A minimum of 25 percent of sales during the show, on view through September 17, will be donated to the Pawlet Scholarship fund for residents of Pawlet and West Pawlet. The popular Art on the Green will be held at Equinox Village on Saturday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. About 30 talented artists will set up in tents outdoors, each generously donating 20 percent of their day’s earnings to the nonprofit Fund. There will also be live demonstrations and food provided by Rupert Mountain Roost. Admission is free. Come and meet the artists, visit with your neighbors, start your holiday shopping, and know that you are also helping support the future of Pawlet by investing in the education of its residents, who are eligible to apply at any age.

The Pawlet Scholarship Committee was founded by the Jane Rinck in 1995, with Art on the Green becoming its major fund raiser in 1997. This year the committee awarded 20 scholarships with the average award being $1,900. Pawlet Scholarships has awarded over $400,000 since its inception to deserving Pawlet and West Pawlet residents.

Artists interested in participating in the event can go to pawletscholarships.wordpress.com/art-on-the-green, or contact Committee member Lisa May at lisamayfitness@gmail.com. You can also stop in at Equinox Village and speak with Kylee Ryan.