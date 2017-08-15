Pawlet Talk to Explore the History of Bicycling in Vermont

The Pawlett Historical Society is presents its August program, ‘Of Wheelmen, the New Woman, and Good Roads: Bicycling in Vermont, 1880 to 1920,’ to be presented by Luis Vivanco, a professor of anthropology at University of Vermont. The talk will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, at the Chriss Monroe Chapel, Cemetery Hill Road, Pawlet. Learn the fascinating early history of the bicycle in Vermont, a new invention that gained widespread popularity in the 1880s and 90s. By 1920, popular interest in bicycles had waned, but it had been more than just a fad; the bicycle was tied to important changes in industrial production, consumerism, new road policies and regulations, gender relations, and cultural ideas about auto-mobility and effortless speed. This event is a Vermont Humanities Council presentation, is free and open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. Refreshments will be provided.

Visitors are asked to park outside the cemetery fence and to walk the 50 yards to the chapel. However, those for whom the walk might be difficult may be driven or drive up to the chapel door and their cars parked within the cemetery fence.

For more information, call Steve Williams at 802-645-9529.