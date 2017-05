Pawlet Tea Party

There will be a Tea Party Luncheon and Hat Fashion Show at the Pawlet Community Church to benefit the Two Mommas Angel Team, Relay for Life Rutland County. Bring mom for a special lunch at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and join the fun by wearing a hat. There will be door prizes and a great raffle of prizes donated by area businesses. Adults are $10; kids 5 to 12 are $5; under age five are free.