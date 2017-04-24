Pawlet Town Hall Auditorium to Host Italian Opera and Dinner

The Slate Valley Museum has teamed up with internationally acclaimed American soprano Anya Matanovi to bring a night of Italian opera with dinner to the Pawlet Town Hall on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser are $55 per person. Matanovi made her international opera debut as Musetta in Franco Zeffirelli’s captivating production of Puccini’s ‘La Bohéme’ with the New Israeli Opera. Last year brought her anticipated return to Seattle Opera as Gretel in ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ This season includes notable role debuts, including Anne Trulove in ‘The Rake’s Progress’ with Boston Lyric Opera, and Mabel in ‘Pirates of Penzance’ with Lyric Opera of Kansas City. In concert, she joins the Cleveland Orchestra for Mendelssohn’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, and makes her Cincinnati Symphony debut with the same work.

“This will be a very special evening in the Slate Valley. What an opportunity to pair our local history, regional Italian cuisine, Italian opera music, and cocktails served by our friends and neighbors at the Barn Restaurant in a charming village setting,” said SVM Board Trustee, Heather Thomas. “We recently discovered that the second floor auditorium at the Pawlet Town Hall is more like a ballroom – and what a space to host a fundraiser. You won’t want to miss this memorable occasion!”

All ages are welcome. Tickets are $55 per person and are available for sale at the Slate Valley Museum, The Gold Trout, online at slatevalleymuseum.org and on Eventbrite. Reservations are required. For more information, call 518-642-1417.