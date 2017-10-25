Petal It Forward

‘Pay it forward’ actions are all the rage. Petal It Forward was created by the Society of American Florists to take part in this feel-good trend, leveraging study findings on how flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods. Florists nationwide randomly surprised people on the street with flowers in more than 459 cities across the US and Canada last year. The Gift Garden on 343 Main Street in Bennington was among those who participated this October 19, randomly selecting lucky passersby, who received two bouquets – one to keep, and one to share.