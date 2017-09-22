Photography Exhibit Bridges Biology and Beauty

A photography exhibit at JK Adams, Route 30, Dorset, during September and October will showcase the captivating work of Manchester-based environmental photographer and retired biology professor Matthew Lerman. An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, September 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. The show, titled ‘Digital Imagery: The Very Best of Life,’ will feature many of Lerman’s favorite photographs from his vast gallery collection. Lerman loves showing the attractive side of life, making a rusty Ford pickup truck look cool, or resurrecting a dying leaf as a beacon of everlasting beauty. He states, “The interconnections between humans and the land are vital to the continued survival of life on Planet Earth. Biology teaches us how to understand how energy flows and minerals cycle through the biosphere. Looking at a landscape, it’s difficult not to be excited by the biology. My photography attempts to portray some of the biology/natural beauty I see, so that others may be inspired to love the land and appreciate the importance of protecting our forests and farmlands for future generations.” You can learn more at his website, lermanphotography.net.

Lerman is also exhibiting at 32 Center Hill Road in Manchester – in the old Hickey Freeman store next to Tumi and the former Vermont Bird Place. The windows might look dark, but inside blooms a fantastic art collection. Six artists from SVAC have created a beautiful little gallery in Manchester. The Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There very few outside signs, so just open the door and walk in. It is one of several Art Manchester galleries located in stores that have closed; please support this grand initiative to beautify and revitalize Manchester.