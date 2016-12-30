Photography Students Ponder ‘Then & Now’

Burr and Burton Academy’s digital photography teacher, Alex Vincent, and his students will be collaborating with Shawn Harrington of the Manchester Historical Society to present a show in the gallery at the Manchester Community Library. The show, titled ‘Then and Now,’ will include images that students created using old photographs collected from the Manchester Historical Society in combination with images that each student had taken of the same location. The images were then merged using digital editing software to show a combination of the old and current images in one final creation. This exhibition is an homage to the history of Manchester and its surrounding towns and their transitions in time. The show will run for six weeks beginning on Monday, January 9, through Monday, February 20. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue, at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, in Manchester Center.