Pickleball in Ludlow

Pickleball players of all levels are invited to join the Ludlow Community Center at 37 Main Street in Ludlow on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. starting Saturday, October 13. It’s free to both residents and non-residents; equipment is available. Wear sneakers or gym shoes to participate. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played indoors and outdoors on a badminton-size court with a modified tennis net. Play is with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes; it is played as doubles or singles. The game was invented in 1965 by three dads looking for a new sport for their bored children. Legend has it the sport was named after one dad’s dog named Pickles who liked to chase the ball. It can be played by people of all ages.