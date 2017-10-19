Pierce Named Outstanding Teacher

Stephanie Pierce, a first/second grade looping teacher, now in her sixth year at the Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet, recently named UVM’s Outstanding Teacher Award for 2017/2018. When asked for her reaction to receiving the Award, Pierce responded, “It’s an honor to receive this award. I firmly believe that if you have a job to do, you should do it to the best of your ability. I love working with the students and families in Rupert and Pawlet, and creating long-lasting relationships. I work with an amazing group of teachers and staff at Mettawee, who work everyday to give their best to our community. I started at Mettawee with Jean Pritchard as my mentor-teacher, so getting this award while being a teacher at Mettawee is amazing.”