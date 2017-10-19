Pierce Named Outstanding Teacher

Pierce Named Outstanding Teacher
Pierce Named Outstanding Teacher

Pierce Named Outstanding Teacher

MCS teacher Stephanie Pierce is shown with some of her students.

MCS teacher Stephanie Pierce is shown with some of her students.

Stephanie Pierce, a first/second grade looping teacher, now in her sixth year at the Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet, recently named UVM’s Outstanding Teacher Award for 2017/2018. When asked for her reaction to receiving the Award, Pierce responded, “It’s an honor to receive this award. I firmly believe that if you have a job to do, you should do it to the best of your ability. I love working with the students and families in Rupert and Pawlet, and creating long-lasting relationships. I work with an amazing group of teachers and staff at Mettawee, who work everyday to give their best to our community. I started at Mettawee with Jean Pritchard as my mentor-teacher, so getting this award while being a teacher at Mettawee is amazing.”

October 19, 2017
Categories:News
Tags:, , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*