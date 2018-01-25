‘Pink the Rink’ to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

On Friday, January 26, for its tenth consecutive year, the Castleton Women’s ice hockey team and their fans will trade traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

“The annual ‘Pink the Rink’ game is important to the Castleton University Women’s ice hockey team and our local region. We are pleased to help raise awareness and support in the fight against breast cancer, and grateful to our players and fans for their generous support annually,” said Ashley Salerno, head coach of the team.

Admission to the game, starting at 7 p.m. and held at Spartan Arena, located behind the Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students. Proceeds from the ticket sales for the game against Salve Regina University will be donated to the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center, as well as the proceeds from an online auction of collector’s edition pink jerseys worn by the players during the game. To view the online auction or place a bid, visit castletonsports.com. Bidding goes through 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Additional funds will be raised through a variety of raffle sales, including the raffle of an authentic tenth anniversary ‘Pink the Rink’ jersey customized for the raffle winner, and a limited edition ‘Early Detection Saves Lives’ campaign teddy bear. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC Gift Shop or by calling 802-747-3634.There will also be a variety of gift baskets to be auctioned at the Arena on the day of the game. Close to $60,000 has been raised in support of the program since the inception of ‘Pink the Rink.’