Pinnacle Association’s Accessibility Day Offers a Ride to an Overlook

Some might think Accessibility Day is a strange name for a Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association (WHPA) program, but it’s to the point. The event, to be held on Saturday, September 16, is a special opportunity for those who cannot hike long distances over uneven ground to get to a rural site that always offers an awesome view. Once a year, WHPA makes that trip possible by providing transportation to those who need it. This year’s destination is a new one for the program. A friend of WHPA has given permission for the public to visit his private property, which sits atop the Windmill Ridgeline between the Pinnacle and Paul’s Ledges, totally surrounded by Pinnacle Association lands, with a spectacular view of the ski mountains of Mount Snow, Stratton, Bromley, Okemo and beyond. For adults who have difficulty walking, this is the chance to visit – perhaps with a grandchild or friend – a spot that would have been otherwise impossible. The free program’s popularity and the need for four-wheel-drive or other appropriate vehicles make advance registration a must for riders. Hikers do not need to pre-register. Bring water, lunch and a sweater. The group will meet at Westminster West Church at 10:45 a.m. to carpool, and return by around 4 p.m. Register with Bev Major at 802-387-5737 or Elaine Gordon at 802-869-6103. Held in sunny or cloudy weather, the event will be canceled in rain or bad weather. For information, visit windmillhillpinnacle.org.