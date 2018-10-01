Pittsford Sheep Festival

The Pittsford Sheep Festival has been offering free entertainment for over 25 years. This year it will be held on October 7, the Sunday before Columbus Day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Pittsford Recreation Area off Furnace Road in Pittsford. Local craft vendors, felters and spinners will have booths featuring their skills and products. Sheep shearing demonstrations will be held at 11:15, 1:30 and 3:30. Sheep dog handling demonstrations will be held at 12:45 and 2:45. There will be children’s craft activities at 11:45. The Leaping of the Lambs – where sheep compete against each other by running through an obstacle course to reach a treat at the finish line – will be held at 12:30 and 2:30. Live music will add to the festive atmosphere. There will be food for sale featuring tasty lamb and Big Lenny’s hotdogs. Come visit with local shepherds and learn about raising sheep in Vermont at this event, sponsored by the Rutland Area Shepherds. For more information, go to vermontshepherds.com or contact Don at 802- 342-3176.