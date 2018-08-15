Plans for Skatepark Roll On

Manchester Skatepark has received a $50,000 anonymous donation and $10,000 grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation, exceeding goal to raise $250,000 for Phase One, due to break ground in spring 2019. This new round of funding makes bringing a world-class skatepark to southern Vermont a reality and further enhancing Dana L. Thompson Recreation Park. “We are thrilled to have received this grant from Tony Hawk Foundation, which also includes an award from the Turtle Ridge Foundation. This is a huge honor and milestone for the skatepark project,” said John O’Keefe, Manchester Town Manager.

The Tony Hawk Foundation provides advocacy training and funds for public skateparks to promote healthy, active lifestyles and enrich the lives of youth through skateboarding. Its Skatepark Grant program has awarded over $7.4 million to 609 communities in all 50 states.

Having achieved its fundraising goal, the skatepark project now moves into the design phase. Northshire and mountain community members were asked to take part in sharing their ideas at a public input meeting last Tuesday. “This is one of the most exciting parts of the process that we, the skate and bike community, get to have direct input into the elements we want present in our new park. That is the purpose of this meeting and we hope everyone who is excited about our state’s newest skatepark can be present and join us in the creative process,” said Sam Eisenhaur, Manchester Skatepark Committee member.

The skatepark will be located adjacent to the little league fields at the Manchester Rec Park. To be constructed in phases as funds are raised, it is expected to be one of the largest skateparks in Vermont, attracting visits from skaters and skatepark enthusiasts each year. Skateboarding will become an Olympic sport in 2020, and the Manchester Skatepark will ultimately have the capacity to host regional competitions.

Residents and visitors who are supportive of the skatepark project can voice their support by following the skatepark on Facebook @manchesterskatepark. Individuals, businesses and organizations who wish to donate to the project can email Matt Langan at m_langan@yahoo.com.