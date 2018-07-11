Plans in Place for Garlicfest

The 23rd annual Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Festival put on by the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2. “This year we are doubling down on some of our features, including composting and recycling,” states Lindy Lynch, chairperson. This year, Garlicfest adds 30 new vendors including six distilleries.

Garlicfest hasn’t come without its bumps in the road. “Last year we had a transformer blow on Saturday right at the height of lunch time,” said Matt Harrington of the Chamber. “This left the whole field without power. Apparently a rodent crawled up into the transformer. Both Hathaway Electric and Green Mountain Power were very responsive and we got it back up within an hour. On Sunday we were met with a steady downpour … our team had to dig trenches to direct the rainfall away from the vendors. They also went around with huge amounts of hay to soak up the field …This team of volunteers, who have been showing up for decades now … didn’t flinch, they just got to work. I couldn’t think of a better example of … work ethic, volunteerism and community pride.”

The event takes over 1,500 volunteer hours to put on. This year will have additional volunteers from the Vermont Storm and SVC athletics. “It takes a community and this community shows up!” Harrington noted.

“Every year we get thousands of people coming through our gate from places like Texas, Alaska, Germany, China – its really humbling to think this is their first experience they have with Vermont,” says Lynch. “I think what makes Garlicfest a continued success is its authenticity and long-standing commitment to have that farm-stand feel jumbled together with modern food and drink and an assortment of eclectic music. We’ve kept this event family-friendly, low-cost and a testimony to the Vermont brand of social responsibility, farmers, organic food and a quality of life.” The cost for a one-day pass is only $6 online and $8 at the gate for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. A two-day pass is $10. For more information, visit lovegarlic.com or call 802-447-3311.