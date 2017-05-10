Plant a Row for the Hungry

The Community Food Cupboard (CFC) is seeking volunteers and gardeners to help ensure that local families in need have access to fresh vegetables this summer. Come help plant some rows in CFC’s garden at Equinox Valley Nursery or plant an extra row in your own garden to donate. The garden space,, seeds and plants are generously donated by Equinox Valley Nursery owners Roger and Penny Preuss. A team of volunteers do the planting, tending and harvesting. The provides thousands of pounds of fresh veggies each year, which are distributed by CFC to local families all summer long. Don’t know what to do with your bumper crop of zucchini? Drop it off at Equinox Nursery anytime or at CFC on Wednesday or Thursday. For more information, call CFC at 802-362-0057 or visit communityfoodcupboard.org.