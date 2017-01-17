Play Broomball at Riley Rink!

The Collaborative is wrapping up this year’s season of Broomball hosted by Riley Rink in Manchester. Broomball nights are free events for all area high school students. Similar to hockey, it is played on ice; but instead of skates, hockey sticks and a puck, the players wear sneakers or boots and use a broom and ball. This past weekend there was a student and alumni game, which saw great turn-out and was a hit with Burr and Burton Academy alumni. The last high school Broomball night of this year is Saturday, January 28, at 8:30pm. All equipment is provided; dress for fun on the ice! For further information, contact laura@thecollaborative.us or 802-824-4200. The Collaborative promotes the development of a healthy involved community supporting substance free youth in a caring environment. The Collaborative and participating students are grateful for the sponsorship of the broomball season by TMS, Spiral Press Cafe and The Perfect Wife.