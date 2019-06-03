Play Reading: Church & State

On Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m., the Manchester Players will hold a reading of the play, ‘Church and State’ by Jason Odell Williams, a fast-paced, witty look at faith and politics. Three days before Charles Whitmore’s Senate re-election, he experiences a crisis of faith after a school incident. Telling the truth and speaking from his heart could end his political career; the end result is both disturbing and tranformative. This enjoyable, thought-provoking and timely piece speaks to the lunacy of modern politics; every member of Congress should see it. The reading will take place at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester, and is open to the public; donations will be gratefully accepted. To reserve a seat, call the Inn at 802-362- 2500.