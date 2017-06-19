Playing for Change in Wilmington

Pianist and composer Chris Bakriges will be joined by other internationally renowned artists to fill the historic Memorial Hall, 14 West Main Street, downtown Wilmington, with the sound of jazz on Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. Joining Bakriges are Jay Hoggard on vibraphone, Billy Arnold on drums and Avery Sharpe on bass, playing music from their new recording, ‘Clear and Present, inspired by songs from around the world in celebration of global humanitarian efforts and those working for peace through the universal language of music. Hoggard, Sharpe, Bakriges and Arnold have performed far and wide with the greats and are dedicated scholars of musical traditions all over the globe. Their personal and collective quest is part of a fascinating evening of music called ‘We Play for Change,’ a play on Wynton Marsalis’s often quoted observation that jazz music can change your life. Learn more about the artists, watch and listen to music at bakriges.com. This concert is a part of the Southern Vermont/Deerfield Valley Jazz Concert Series, which runs monthly from May to October. Proceeds from the concert will benefit area charities.