Poetry Contest for Young Students in its 13th Year

This is the 13th year for the Sarah Mook Poetry Contest for students in grades K to 12. Postmark deadline for entries is March 31. Enter up to two original poems of any length, on any subject and in any style. Poems should be typed or word-processed. Cash awards are $100 first prize, $50 second prize, $25 third prize, in each of four categories. A fund was established by Sarah’s family specifically for the purpose of funding these awards. An optional donation of $5 per submission is appreciated, to be given in Sarah’s name to Save the Children. Thanks to your generosity last year, a gift of $520 was made to Save the Children. This highly rated charity provides a variety of programs for children, including emergency services. Salam Neighbor, a documentary film about a Syrian refugee camp, shows an activity center run by Save the Children for children too traumatized to attend a regular school.

While cash awards and charitable giving are important, the purpose of the contest is to encourage young poets. Careful consideration is given to all poems submitted, and the finalist’s poems are read numerous times before any decisions are made. Final judge Marie Kane takes great care in judging each poem and provides a detailed commentary on the poetic merits of each of the winning poems. Previous winners and runners-up are allowed to enter again (as they often have over the years) provided they use different poems. Winners will be announced in late May. For complete contest rules, vist sarahmookpoetrycontest.com. Entries should be mailed to: Sarah Mook Poetry Prize, 896 Ferncliff Road, Poultney, VT 05764.