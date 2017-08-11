Poetry Submissions Sought

The editors of the anthology ‘Birchsong: Poetry Centered in Vermont,’ volume one (2012) announce the forthcoming publication of a second volume the spring of 2018. Poets living in Vermont and neighboring states (New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts) are invited to submit, by regular mail, one to three poems for consideration during the reading period, August 1 through October 31, 2017. Poems no longer than 70 lines each must have been written after Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011, and sent to Editors, The Blueline Press, PO Box 706, East Dorset, VT 05253. Please email thebluelinepressvt16@gmail.com for complete submissions guidelines.